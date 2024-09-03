Taxpayers want city leaders to reconsider Industrial District Agreements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hot topic lately during City Council is Industrial District Agreements (IDA).

A simple question was presented to council members on Tuesday, Aug. 3 on whether the city council should renew more than 80 Industrial District Agreements.

IDAs have been in place for over 40 years and some city leaders said it's meant to promote economic stability and growth for the city. But not everyone is sold on the idea.

"This is another decision being made in favor of industry," resident Rachel Caballero said.

Other residents spoke about concerns over how the agreements will impact their community.

"What about the impact that this has on people who are breathing and living in their districts," resident Lamont Taylor said.

"This corporate welfare starves coastal bend communities," resident Maggie Peacock said during public comment. "IDAs are described as economic development incentives, but this simply is not true. The refineries aren't going anywhere but it's time to annex industry."

Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott spoke with community members on Tuesday during the council meeting. One of their biggest concerns with Industrial District Agreements is what they perceive as a lack of 'fairness'.

Some residents don't believe industries are being held accountable or paying their part. In the end, they fear the burden will fall on the taxpayers.

"We're not sure if the industry is paying their fair rate. We pay a lot in taxes and they should pay a fair amount," resident Jason Hale said.

"I mean we don't know what it's going to be like," resident Mark Muenster said. "We don't get that break as residents. And when you think about it, these are like billion-dollar corporations."

The current industrial district agreements expire Dec. 31. The new agreements go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

