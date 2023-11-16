Students participate in mock criminal trial at Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse

Students with Flour Bluff Independent School District visited the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse to get experience of the judicial system during a simulated mock trial.

It was a hands-on experience for the students but with a unique twist. The trial was inspired by the fairy tale, "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs" and of course, the big bad wolf was there.

The idea was created by the Gowan Elizando Law Firm and members of the American Board of Trial Advocates. They said their hope was to teach students certain skills that will stick with them.

“When you take it and actually put the book in action, where they get to participate and they’re part of it. They’re also watching it and they’re laughing and the pig is squealing and the wolf is howling," Gregory Gowan, attorney at Gowan Elizando Law Firm said. "They will go home to their dinner tables and they will talk about the jury system and how it worked today and they’ll ask questions and that kind of education is priceless.”

Each student had their own role and were guided by professionals in the same field. Alex Chappell was the wolf's attorney and said he can't wait to go back and tell her other classmates about what he learned.

“It was exciting because we were able to read stuff and we were able to go find clues to help the wolf, that was my favorite," Chappell said.

Other student roles included court clerks, jurors, sketch artists and there was even a judge, who was assisted by the Honorable District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos.

“I think it’s really important to start exposing our students at a young age to our judicial system or our court system, how important it is, how many lives it affects in our communities," Ramos said. "So we were fortunate to have the students come out to realize what it’s all about.”

Goldilocks and Little Red Riding Hood also took the stand during the trial. In the end, the jurors announced the verdict and found the wolf not guilty of trying to eat the little pigs.

Even though it was a trial full of fun surprises, the group of students seem to have developed new communication and leadership skills, while preparing to be the next leaders in the court of law.

