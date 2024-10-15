Students could win new car with perfect attendance incentive

One lucky Corpus Christi student could drive off in style and it won't cost them a thing. It's as simple as showing up for school. But something that seems so simple, has actually been a challenge for schools across Texas —getting students to have perfect attendance.

The 'Drive Sames 4 Education' initiative by Sames Ford Corpus Christi could fix that issue locally. On Tuesday, schools from CCISD and London ISD gathered to celebrate the first launch of the initiative in the Coastal Bend. It originally began in 2012 in Laredo.

According to the Texas Education Agency, students missing fewer than 18 days of the school year, achieve better academic results. Through the incentive every six weeks, students with perfect attendance will receive a voucher for a chance to win a 2025 Ford Branco Sport.

“We know that when our students are present and engaged, they can achieve greater academic success and foster a more positive school environment," CCISD Superintendent, Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

London ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bill Chapman followed up with the same sentiment.

“There’s no doubt that attendance is one of the biggest indicators of success in school," Chapman added. "You have taken and made a real incentive and allowed students a reason to be at school every day.”

The TEA also said students with chronic absences, were more than 12% lower in literacy skills.

KRIS 6 News tried getting attendance rate data from CCISD but did not receive that information. However, London ISD told our newsroom they have actually gone up on their attendance rate from 25.6% in 2023 to 26.6% in 2024.

The hope is that the new incentive will encourage students to stay in school and boost their overall academic success.

“If you’re in school and you’re paying attention, you’re going to learn more. We want to continue this initiative that started more than 10 years ago, and making sure that kids are in school, getting the education that they need to be successful later in life," Ryan Cain, Sames Ford General Manager said.

The winning student will be announced in May.

