Strawberry Moon to be visible Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a sweet sight to behold.

The "Strawberry Moon," the final moon of spring, will happen early tomorrow, June 11.

Scientists say the best time to see it, though, is tonight.

The full moon phase occurs in the early morning hours of June 11, but the moon will appear completely lit when it rises above the horizon at sunset tonight.

The Strawberry Moon will be the lowest full moon of the year for those north of the equator. This year, NASA said the moon is closer and larger than an average full moon. It's the lowest full moon since 2006.

The moon will take on a yellow-orange hue due to the planet's atmosphere scattering the shorter, blue wavelengths of the sun's reflected light.

The first full moon of spring gained its name from the time of year when berries ripen.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!