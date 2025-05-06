State responds to C.C. Animal Care disposing of euthanized animals at the landfill

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is responding to our report about the City of Corpus Christi disposing of euthanized animals at the Cefe Venezuela Landfill.

KRIS 6 News first told you about the practice on Monday.

According to Councilman Eric Cantu, he recently learned the City has been using the landfill since February because their furnace used to cremate animals broke down.

He was alarmed to find the city manager did not know about this either.

Cantu confirmed that Animal Care Services euthanizes approximately 100 animals a month.

On Tuesday morning, the T.C.E.Q. told KRIS 6 News that disposing of euthanized animals at the landfill is allowed as long as the area is covered by three feet of solid waste or two feet of dirt as soon as they arrive there.

T.C.E.Q. officials added that no prior approval is required for this practice and failure to cover the animal remains properly may result in a violation.

In a statement issued by the City of Corpus Christi on Tuesday morning, the city said the ten-year-old cremation unit is awaiting its annual service.

It states:

Since February, ACS has been proactively working with the Florida manufacturer of cremation machinery, the sole source provider for this specialized equipment, to arrange for the necessary repairs. Because of the equipment's unique nature, only the manufacturer can perform the annual maintenance to maintain the equipment's warranty and limit liability. Relying on a single provider can sometimes lead to temporary delays. The City is working diligently to expedite the maintenance of the cremation unit.

