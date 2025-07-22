State Farm donates 65 smoke detectors to Corpus Christi Fire Department for residents who need it the most

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is offering free smoke detectors to residents who don't have them, thanks to a donation from State Farm Insurance.

State Farm donated 65 smoke detectors to the fire department through a grant from the Insurance Council of Texas.

The fire department will install these detectors in homes as part of Fire Prevention Week activities.

"Residents can call 311, and they will get in contact with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and they will go ahead and distribute those accordingly. This is probably our second or third time, but because October is also Fire Prevention Month, we'll be doing it again at that time," said Arlene Cordell, Marketing Director with Jessica Kelly State Farm.

Cordell says the fire department knows exactly where the smoke detectors need to be placed in the home, as well as how many are required based on the home's square footage. These are all important factors when installing them.

Officials warn that the risk of death or injury from a fire is significantly higher in homes without smoke detectors.