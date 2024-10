CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Catholic Church is hosting their annual food distribution drive for those in need.

The drive will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 1 - 3 p.m. at 7634 Wooldridge Rd. The food provided will be nonperishable, but participants are encouraged to get there early in case they run out.

