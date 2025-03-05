St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church continues with Ashes to Go tradition

This is a big day for Christians around the world. Wednesday, March 5 is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent.

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church continued its tradition of Ashes to Go. They were dispensing ashes in the parking lot of the old sunrise mall for folks who didn't have time to go to church.

"Everybody is really busy right now and life happens in real time, or you just can't make service, whether it be kids or work or obligations," volunteer Megan Gordon said. "So we want to make sure we have and give these people the opportunity to come and get a prayer, get a blessing and get their ashes."

Ashes to Go has been around for about 12 years. Hundreds of Coastal Bend residents showed up to get their ashes.

