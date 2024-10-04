Spotlight shining on women owned businesses in first time event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Celeste Robertson hosted a first-time event on Thursday, Oct. 3 that had everyone dawning their best pink outfit.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the first women empowerment event was put on at the Plains Capital Bank building.

Celeste Robertson said after helping Danielle Torres get her book published, she wanted to highlight women-owned businesses. At the event, guests got the chance to meet these business owners they may have not known about.

“Hoping that, aside from highlighting these businesses, people walk away with a little bit of education and some resources that if not for them, someone they know,” Roxy Johnson, an associate attorney with the Law Offices of Celeste Robertson said.

"We do have two charities, The Purple Door is here that helps women that have been in abusive situations. And then, we have the Corpus Christi Literacy Club," Robertson said. "So both of them will be here tonight to tell you about their organization. and, we hope people decide to feel it upon their heart maybe to give them some money."

Torres, an author and comedian, was the special guest and shared her wisdom through the 10 Commandments of her book, "The Baby Mama Bible."

“I'm hoping to add to the voices of women that we are strong, that we can do things that are impossible. Whether it's open your own business, become a lawyer, write a book, be a comedian, that all things are possible,” Torres said.

Robertson said she’s already looking forward to putting this on next year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.