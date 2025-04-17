Spirit Night at Chick-fil-A to benefit South Texas Animal Rescue Group

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Animal Rescue Group (STAR Group) is partnering with Chick-fil-A Saratoga to raise funds for South Texas Animal Rescue Group, otherwise known as STAR.

The fundraising event will take place at the Chick-fil-A Saratoga location on April 22, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Customers who mention STAR Group when placing their orders will have a portion of their purchase contributed to the animal rescue organization.

STAR Group has been serving the Corpus Christi community by rescuing and caring for animals who need it the most. The organization hopes this fundraiser will be the first of many community partnership events.

Organizers emphasize that community support is essential for their mission, noting that "it takes a village" to care for rescued animals and strays properly.

