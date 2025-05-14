Spirit Night at Chick-fil-A to benefit Faith & Hope Dog Rescue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Faith & Hope Dog Rescue is partnering with Chick-fil-A Saratoga to raise funds to help support their animal rescue group.

The fundraising event will be held at the Chick-fil-A Saratoga location (5929 Saratoga) on May 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Customers who mention Faith & Hope Dog Rescue when placing their orders at Chick-fil-A will have 15% of their purchase contributed to the animal rescue organization.

The animal rescue group consists of several compassionate people who are dedicated to giving abandoned, abused, and neglected animals a second chance at life.