YWCA closes temporarily after police respond to disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA on Corona Drive abruptly closed its doors Thursday morning after police responded to a disturbance at the facility.

Police said the disturbance involved a man described as very upset who called the front desk. No information was released on what the man was upset about or what he told the front desk.

Shortly after police arrived, the YWCA posted on social media to say they were closing Thursday and Friday because of what they described as "unforeseen circumstances."

The statement says they will return to regular operating hours on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

