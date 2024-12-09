Yorktown Boulevard traffic shifts announced as widening project begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for traffic changes along Yorktown Boulevard as part of its widening projectaimed at improving traffic flow in the growing area. The traffic changes will be implemented on Dec. 20.

City Of Corpus Christi

Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, explained that temporary lanes will soon be in use to keep two-way traffic moving while construction is underway.

“We’re going to be making some traffic shifts onto temporary pavements that have been constructed,” Edmonds said.

The traffic shifts will happen in two phases: Phase 1-A and Phase 1-C. Phase 1-A will focus on a smaller section between Starry Lane and the Mud Bridge to replace a box culvert beneath the road. Phase 1-C will extend across the entire project area, from the Mud Bridge to Geiger Drive.

Tony Jaramillo Jeff Edmonds is Director of Engineering Services for the City of Corpus Christi

With Creekside Elementary nearby, KRIS6 News asked Edmonds about school traffic concerns with the construction. Edmonds emphasized the city’s efforts to minimize disruptions. “We coordinate closely with the school district when there’s a school in the vicinity. We’ll do everything possible to accommodate any situation they’re experiencing,” he said.

Access for nearby subdivisions will remain open throughout construction, according to Edmonds. “Everyone will still have access,” he assured residents.

Tony Jaramillo

The project aims to transform Yorktown Boulevard into a four-lane road with a boulevard cross-section by fall 2027. In the meantime, city officials estimate these specific traffic changes will last about a month.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.