Water circus raises concerns amid Corpus Christi’s Stage 3 drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents in Corpus Christi voiced concerns after learning that Cirque Italia, a traveling water circus, would be performing at La Palmera Mall from Feb. 7 to 10 while the city remains under Stage 3 drought restrictions. The show, known for its water stage, initially raised questions about how much water would be used during the event.

Babatunde Arowolo, a local resident, questioned the move.

“I believe in terms of consideration, the city should consider the rest of the people here,” Arowolo said.

“If the rest of the residents are being restricted on how they can use certain amounts of water, it sounds unfair,” he said.

The city addressed the concerns in a social media post on February 2, stating they were reviewing the event to ensure compliance with water conservation efforts.

Following discussions with Cirque Italia and La Palmera Mall representatives, the city released a statement clarifying that the circus would use less than 1,000 gallons of water supplied by a licensed third-party vendor. Officials said the water would be stored onsite, filtered, and recirculated throughout the event. La Palmera Mall would not provide water services, and a sanitation company would handle disposal. The city is requesting written documentation to verify these details.

Additionally, the city stated that Development Services has issued a special event permit, which is in the finalization process. The Fire Department has also issued a tent permit, and a health and safety permit is currently under review by the Health Department.

KRIS6 News requested an interview with Cirque Italia. They initially agreed to speak on Monday but later said they were unavailable and could instead be available on Tuesday, February 4.

