Volunteers needed for the Corpus Christi Animal Services' "Wag N' Wash" event

Joe Escobedo
puppies available for adoption at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Center
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 11, 2024

SOUTHSIDE — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is looking for volunteers to help wash dogs and puppies to prep them for adoption.

This is a two day event called " Wag N' Wash" starting from 9 AM to 11 AM Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th. This event will be taking place at the Animal Care Services Center located at the 2626 Holly Road.

The purpose of this event is to prep puppies and dogs for adoption

For those interested all you need to do is contact the Animal Care Services center. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age, or older to participate. Those under the age 18 will need an adult present.

If you would like to help in another way, the animal shelter is asking for shampoo, blanket and towel donations. For more information you follow the animal care services facebook page or give a call 361 - 826 - 4630.

