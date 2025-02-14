Victim in Wednesday's fatal crash at Everhart, Cedar Pass identified

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 40-year-old man killed in a crash at Everhart Road and Cedar Pass Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Javier Mireles, a 40-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Police say they were dispatched to the Everhart and Cedar Pass area about a major traffic crash with injuries on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 3:31 p.m.

"Investigators with the Traffic Unit arrived to conduct their investigation. They found that, for unknown reasons, the driver of a green SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of travel at the 7200 block of Everhart. The green SUV struck a black pickup that was traveling south in the right lane," stated a post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The green SUV then struck a blue SUV traveling southbound. The impact caused both the green SUV and the blue van to strike a maroon SUV traveling southbound.

"Medics transported three children from inside of the green SUV and four children from inside of the blue SUV to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female driver of the maroon SUV was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," added officials.

An adult female driver of the blue van and the adult male driver of the black pickup were not injured, police say.

CCPD shut down the intersection for at least 3 hours while they investigated the deadly wreck.