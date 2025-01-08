Veterans Memorial senior earns spot in prestigious Carnegie Hall performance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joaquin Lopez, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School and a talented trombone player has achieved a significant milestone by earning a spot in the Honors Symphony Orchestra. He will perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the world’s most prestigious venues, in February.

Tony Jaramillo

“I had opened up my phone and saw the notification, and it was just happiness. Happiness that I got in,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s band director, Marco Mellone, emphasized how rare this achievement is. “Having a student come from Texas is not common. It’s truly a special event for the student to make that kind of journey,” Mellone said.

The Honors Ensembles feature only the highest-rated young performers from around the globe, and Lopez will hold the second chair in the trombone section. Despite his success, Lopez credits hard work and the influence of those around him for his achievements.

“In middle school, I wasn’t really a hard worker. I’ll just say that,” Lopez admitted. “But once I got into high school, I noticed that I had to actually start working, and I noticed I actually liked music.”

Tony Jaramillo

Lopez also draws inspiration from his late father, who served as an assistant band director at Veterans Memorial when the school opened in 2015.

“What my dad did for me… even though he wasn’t around during my playing years, just knowing he was a band director here at Vets and [I] just want to make the family name proud."

His mother, Liana Lopez, who is also an assistant band director at the school, shared that Joaquin’s growth came from guidance by older students.

“It was because he met upperclassmen his freshman year. He had leaders that were leading him and teaching him how to do things. And they’re really the ones that inspired him,” she said.

Lopez hopes this honor will help him pursue a degree in music performance and continue to make his family proud.

His performance at Carnegie Hall performance is scheduled for February 9.

