Veterans Memorial High School honors veterans by holding breakfast and ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — These aren't just any photos; these are photos of military personnel who were honored today at Veterans Memorial High School (VMHS).

The ceremony included a photo display where VMHS where students could bring pictures of their family members, whether active duty, veterans, or reservists, to be put on a big display.

"It was very a very good experience," Navy veteran Rodney Runnels said. "I was really surprised to get the invite. I told her [his younger cousin] I greatly appreciate the invite. I’ve never been to something like this."

"This is my second time coming to it because my son was here last year," veteran Leslie Hernandez shared. "This year it was really nice because both of my kids were at Veterans Memorial High School, and I got to share it with them. So it was special."

"So we’ve actually been part of this school since 2020. So every year they’ve done some sort of veterans event," Edward Salsberry, who is active duty with the Navy, said. "It’s one of the reasons why we chose the school district and chose the neighborhood we live in. Because the school’s been supportive, and it was nice to see once we got here and learned about how the school is supportive of veterans."

Salsberry is currently stationed in Japan, but before he left, he was able to surprise his sons in front of the entire community on Nov. 1.

"Last week I was able to run out on the field and surprise them," he said.

"I am just glad that he’s here," Edward's son, Ashton Salsberry said. "He surprised us at the last game before the game that just happened. It’s cool."

With Salsberry’s departure soon, he knows his sons are in good hands at Veterans Memorial High School.

"They support the kids, and they have a ton of resources for the children, for military children and for veterans. So it’s really great," he said.

Veterans Memorial High School officials saidthey will continue to hold this event each year to honor those who serve our country.

