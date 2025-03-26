CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time since 2010,The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, has arrived in Corpus Christi.

The 3/4-scale replica honors the 58,281 service members who died in the Vietnam War.

Veterans in Corpus Christi talk about The Wall That Heals

“This wall, as you can see behind me, is 374 feet long. We had to take up the whole soccer field. There are 58,281 Vietnam veterans, men and women who died in service and made the ultimate sacrifice, that are on this wall," said JJ De La Cerda, Director of Veterans Services for Nueces County.

The community rallied together to bring the memorial to Corpus Christi, with volunteers working tirelessly to set it up.

“We’re a very patriotic community. We need to take care of our veterans, especially our Vietnam veterans, who didn’t get the welcome home that they deserved. Like I said, it’s a labor of love," De La Cerda Said.

For veterans like Bill Ingram, the wall holds deep personal meaning.

“I lost a brother to Vietnam in 1965. I went over there in 1968 and stayed two years. I'm hoping this wall is going to close up the hurt wound that's inside me for years." Ingram said.

Francisco Garcia, another Vietnam veteran, shared his own connection.

“I got friends here and some veterans that were with me in my squad that got killed,” he said. “So it's an emotional time.”

Amado Trevino, a Marine who did not serve in Vietnam, expressed gratitude for the chance to honor his fellow service members.

“Glad to be out here. And glad that we're healthy enough to be out here to help out. I know we have a lot of veterans that are wounded. I'm sure they want to be here," Trevino said.

The Wall That Heals opens to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, and will remain open around the clock until Sunday afternoon.

Wall That Heals schedule:



Wednesday, March 26th - Volunteer Training at 6:00 pm at VMHS. Wall open to public. Thursday March 27th - 9:00am to 10:00am - Opening Ceremony followed by School tours every hour. Wall open to public as well. Friday, March 28th - The Wall is Open for viewing 24hrs. School tours every hour. Wall open to public. Saturday, March 29th - 10:00 am to 11:00 am - Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony. Wall open to public. Sunday, March 30th, 1:45 to 2:00 pm Closing ceremony followed by disassembly.

