Timbergate Drive to be reconstructed with funding from a 2022 bond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council passed a motion authorizing a construction contract with Max Underground Construction to reconstruct Timbergate Drive from Snowgoose Road to S Staples Street.

Aaron Gracia, who lives on Timbergate, noted, "That street is very busy. And they're kind of swerving just to avoid potholes and get really close to the sidewalk. Really try to get our kids off Timbergate side of the street."

Gracia also noticed an increase in traffic on Timbergate as drivers use it as a shortcut, which explains the deterioration of the road. "The traffic through Timbergate just seems to be increased just so people can cut from Staples to Everhart, even cut all the way through Yorktown, Lipes and things like that," he said.

With the road’s heavy use and poor condition, city leaders decided it was time for improvements. District Five Councilman Gil Hernandez emphasized that Timbergate, as a collector street with many residential roads connecting to it, needed attention. "Specifically for this one, Timbergate being a collector and having a lot of residential streets feed on to it, it was important that we got to it," Hernandez said.

The project, funded by the 2022 bond, includes repaving the road, adding new sidewalks, curbs, new speed bumps and addressing infrastructure underneath, such as stormwater and water lines. "You replace everything when you do a complete reconstruction," Hernandez said.

Gracia expressed excitement about the upgrades. "To hear about the sewer that is pretty nice. Looking forward to that."

In the meantime, city crews will continue to patch the road before construction begins. "It still has to be drivable until it gets replaced. We're still going to be filling potholes until it actually gets the work going," Hernandez said.

Hernandez reminded residents to be patient during the reconstruction. "They gotta mobilize, and tear out sections. It's not all going to happen at once," he said.

Hernandez confirmed that once construction begins, the project is expected to take about a year to complete.

