Three arrested in Southside game room raid, five patrons cited for gambling

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A months long investigation into illegal gambling led to several arrests Thursday afternoon.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives served search warrants at the Player's Lounge Game Room on Thursday, located on the 3400 block of South Padre Island Dr. and a home on the 8200 block of Olympic Drive, off North Oso Parkway.

During their searches, detectives seized gambling equipment, over $85,000 in cash, one vehicle, and a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested 23-year-old Brandon Roe, 30-year-old Mallory Villarreal, and 22-year-old Jillian Dunnahoo. They were charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device, engaging in organized criminal activity, and money laundering.

Money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity are both state felonies, punishable by up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine. The three other charges are Class A misdemeanors.

Also, five adults found in the game room at the time of the raid were cited for gambling which is a Class C misdemeanor.

CCPD reminded citizens in a blotter post that game rooms which pay out cash rewards are engaging in illegal gambling. Patrons, as well as the owners of these establishments may face criminal charges.