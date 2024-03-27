The BIG BLOOM plant sale is back

The ever-popular BIG BLOOM Plant Sale is coming back on April 6th to the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. This mega plant sale has been going on for over 20 years and gets bigger every year with its hundreds of plant varieties available to the public.

You can expect to see orchids, plumeria, tropicals, xeriscape, natives, color, annuals, perennials, vendors, popular butterfly and ladybug releases, parrot & reptile presentations, and food trucks for lunch.

Current members of the Botanical Gardens enter free and early from 9 am to 10 am. After 10 am the public is invited to shop, for a $2 fee, until 5 pm.

After this winter’s 3-day freeze, big crowds of 5,000 or more are expected.

Corpus Christi Botanical Gardens

What: BIG BLOOM Plant Sale

Where: Corpus Christ Botanical Gardens 8545 S. Staples Street

When: April 6th - 9 am for members and 10 am for the general public

PRO TIPS:

TRAFFIC PLAN: To avoid back-ups on S. Staples St., Nueces County Sheriff’s patrol cars will direct ALL BIG BLOOM traffic to signal light at S. Staples & Country Creek Dr., down Country Creek, right on S. Oso Pkwy, to Botanical Gardens back gate. Exit same route.

To avoid back-ups on S. Staples St., Nueces County Sheriff’s patrol cars will direct ALL BIG BLOOM traffic to signal light at S. Staples & Country Creek Dr., down Country Creek, right on S. Oso Pkwy, to Botanical Gardens back gate. Exit same route. BRING YOUR PLANT CARRIER, not enough to go around.

Free parking

Friendly dogs are allowed on leashes.

SCHEDULE:

11:00 – Reptiles Rock! Animal Tent

11:30 – Lady Bug Release Hummer Garden

12:00 – Butterfly Release Butterfly House

1:00 – Personable Parrots Animal Tent

1:30 – Lady Bug Release Sensory Garden

3:00 – Butterfly Release Butterfly House

3:30 – Lady Bug Release Rose Garden

4:00 – Meet Animal Ambassadors

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.