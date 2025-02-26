Texas lawmakers debate school choice bills that could impact public school enrollment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Texas lawmakers discussed Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 3, legislation that could change how parents select schools for their children. Both bills would allow families to use taxpayer dollars to pay for private or home school tuition.

The Senate bill focuses on assisting low-income families, while the House version proposes broader funding access. Opponents argue the measures would divert resources from underfunded public schools.

CCISD has lost about 3,000 students over the past five years.

KRIS6 News asked CCISD Board Trustee, Dolly Trolley, what other factors contributed to the drop besides COVID-19.

“Not only are parents feeling empowered as they should to find the best options for their children but we also have a lot of inter-district transfers," she said.

With school choice discussions underway, Trolley said district leaders are focused on competitiveness.

“I think every district is facing that possibility, but I think we are really focused on making our schools the best they can be and making our programs competitive,” she said.

The proposed legislation could further reduce public school enrollment.

“Of course we’re all going to be competing for the same pool of students, as will the private and charter schools that will be receiving the (Education Savings Account) ESAs,” Trolley said.

Parent Alexus Garreans supported the bills, saying that she didn't need public schools for extracurricular activities.

“I just don’t trust public schools. I can put her in sporting, gymnastics, I’ve already put her in swimming lessons, things like that," Garreans said.

Dr. Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, opposed the legislation, citing concerns about discrimination.

“When we’re talking about choosing a school that is perhaps a private entity, it has the wherewithal to say ‘we don’t want this type of student, we don’t want that type of student,’” she said.

According to Vera, over half of Texas counties do not have private schools.

“There are no guarantees that your child is going to be able to get the right education.. from people who may or may not be certified or have to follow the rules from the Texas Education Agency.”

Both bills remain under deliberation, with a final vote expected later in the legislative session.

