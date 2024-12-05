Southside nonprofit working to fill the healthcare gap in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Open enrollment for health insurance has been underway for over a month, but what about those who don't have coverage and don't qualify for Medicaid? KRIS 6 News spoke to an expert on open enrollment and a Coastal Bend nonprofit helping bridge the gap.

Charles McCrann is the owner of an insurance agency on the Southside. He provided some tips for the open enrollment period, which ends on Jan. 15.

“They also need to look at getting with their agent,” McCrann said. “Whether they can visit with them over the phone or in person and go over benefits because they do change from time to time.”

Tony Jaramillo Charles McCrann, owner of McCrann insurance

McCrann adds that there aren't drastic changes to the Affordable Care Act, other than adjustments to income thresholds for subsidies.

“You have to earn a little bit higher income in order to get a subsidy,” he explained.

He also noted the importance of checking with healthcare providers to ensure the providers still take your insurance.

“You also want to make sure with your doctor and your provider that you are still taking that type of coverage,” McCrann said.

McCrann added that private insurance costs are continuing to rise.

“I think in the individual market, something has to give, something has to change. Doctors have to accept more, and premiums have to go down,” he said.

According to Texas Community Health News, 18% of people in Nueces County have no health coverage.

Joel Weiss, the office manager of Compassionate Care Clinic, said this leaves a significant gap.

“That leaves a gap, and that's the population that we try to serve,” Weiss said.

The Compassionate Care Medical Clinic, which opened at the beginning of 2024, provides family practice medicine to uninsured and under-served members of the community.

Tony Jaramillo Joel Weiss office manager Compassionate Care Medical Clinic

“We actually have over 1,600 people enrolled in our medical records system,” Weiss said. “And of those 1,600, we've seen over 2,900 patient visits.”

Weiss added that the clinic keeps the process simple.

“We don’t pry. We don’t ask for immigration status,” he said. “We accept that people tell us the truth, and if they don’t have insurance, we treat them.”

McCrann said if you enroll in benefits before Dec. 15, your coverage will begin on Jan. 1. If you enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, coverage begins Feb. 1.

