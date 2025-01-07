Southside home catches fire, CCFD still investigating the cause

A Southside home took heavy damage after it went up in flames.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a call from a neighbor around 3:12 p.m., followed by several others, regarding a fire on the 3800 block of Dunbrook Drive.

About a dozen CCFD units were called to the scene, where the fire was contained to one home. According to CCFD, most of the damages were in the back of the home and the garage area, which also damaged the car in the garage.

The homeowner was able to get out safely but her pets - two cats - are still missing at this time.

CCFD fire investigators said that the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but neighbors said they were told the fire was started by the dryer.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.