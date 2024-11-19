Southside dentist office offering free services for "Day of Giving"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dental care can be a pain in the pocket, and some might not have the coverage they need. Family Dentistry, a local dentist office will try to help by relieving financial burdens and make it easier for people to smile by offering free extractions on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Carolyn Aranda is ready for Family Dentistry’s Day of Giving, which includes an exam and teeth extractions.

“I know that I need some teeth removed,” Aranda said.

She explained that being diabetic further complicated her dental issues.

“I am a type one diabetic, and diabetes ruins your teeth,” Aranda said.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, for every adult aged 19 or older with medical insurance, there are three adults without dental insurance, which can make procedures like this costly.

“Medicaid doesn’t cover extractions or any kind of work that we need,” Aranda said.

Dr. Rony Yassin of Family Dentistry, located off of SPID, stepped in to help with their seventh annual "Day of Giving".

“It’s like a free dental care event for people in need,” Dr. Yassin said.

While the services will be free, they will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re not asking people to bring their wallet or their ID, just make sure to have a list of medications and be ready to fill out a health history form,” Dr. Yassin said.

Because Dr. Yassin’s practice is general dentistry, they only will perform simple extractions to help as many people as possible.

“We’re sort of keeping it to a basic sort of level of difficult for having the tooth removed,” Dr. Yassin said.

Aranda said this event will save her hundreds of dollars.

“It’s a wonderful blessing. I’m very grateful and thankful for it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to get the work done,” Aranda said.

