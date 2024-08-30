School of Science and Technology College Prep High School clears up graduation cost rumors

School of Science and Technology College Prep (SST) parents were alarmed after rumors circulated that the SST high school was going to require its graduating class to fund-raise to pay for its high school graduation venue.

Jodi Ochoa is one of the parents who reached out to KRIS6 News regarding the issue.

"At some point we were told that it was a miscommunication between students and parents," Ocha said.

Tony Jaramillo

The miscommunication she says, didn’t stop there.

"But then students were told that it was a miscommunication between teachers and students," Ochoa said.

The school’s principal, Dr. Guray Tayserer, sent out this message saying that the cost of the graduation venue would be covered by the school’s activity account.

Tony Jaramillo

But Ochoa said she believed those funds were coming out of the fundraising account.

"The funds are coming out of an account that is supposedly funded by all the fundraising the kids do," Ochoa said.

KRIS 6 News Reporter, Tony Jaramillo took these questions and concerns to SST and spoke with Assistant Principal and Dean of Academics, Brandi Rogers.

"So graduation is paid for by the school from our general activity funds. Seniors do not have to specifically raise money for graduation," Rogers said.

Tony Jaramillo

"They do raise funds if they want to take a senior trip, a senior prom, general senior activities, but gradation is paid for by the school campus," Rogers said.

The campus held a meeting for parents on Friday morning to clear up any confusion. Tiffany Butler and Nelda Rodriguez both have seniors at SST. Tony Jaramillo spoke with them after they learned the graduation would be paid for by the school.

"I definitely had a lot relief learning that there was some sort of miscommunication. Because we did learn that the school does fund the venue that they choose," Butler said.

"I felt a little relieved that the graduation was going to be covered as far as the venue is concerned," Rodriguez said.

The School of Science and Technology promised clearer and more transparent communication with parents moving forward.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.