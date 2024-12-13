RSV Cases in babies on the rise in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Texas Health and Human Services, weekly emergency room visits for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in babies under one-year-old have risen by more than 5% in public health region 11, which includes Nueces County. The virus, which causes cold-like symptoms, can lead to serious breathing issues, especially in young children and older adults.

Local parent Meghan Coates shared her experience when her child contracted RSV. “We just figured it was another virus running its course. But RSV tends to turn into other things,” she said. Her child was later diagnosed with bronchiolitis, which she says "piggybacked off the RSV."

Dr. Autumn Whitlock-Morales, a pediatrician at Spohn Kleberg, noted that the rise in cases might be even higher than reported. “Compared to November, I’ve seen several kids with RSV this week. And that’s more in the clinic, not the ER, but we’re seeing a big outbreak,” she said.

Tony Jaramillo Dr. Autumn Whitlock-Morales Chief of Pediatrics Spohn Kleberg

While RSV often is a severe cold with symptoms like runny nose, cough, and fever, Dr. Whitlock-Morales emphasized that mucus buildup is particularly dangerous for infants and those with weaker lungs.

“Kids don’t clear their secretions well, and babies don’t clear their secretions well. Sometimes they get so congested and so much mucus they don’t breathe well,” she explained.

To care for infants with RSV, Dr. Whitlock-Morales recommends rest, proper hydration, and suctioning their noses to help with mucus buildup.

"For babies, TLC is key. Elevating them can help, or adding a vapor solution in the air,".

KRIS6 News asked the pediatrician when a parent should bring their child with RSV back to a physician.

"If their nose flares, they breathe very fast, retraction, seem listless, or stop having wet diapers, those are all indications that you need to have them checked out," she said.

Dr. Whitlock-Morales said she anticipates cases to go down by late March or early April.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.