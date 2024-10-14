Pregnant dog allegedly abandoned and abused at Southside home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is looking into a dog abandonment case that took place at the 5600 block of Fresno Drive on the city's Southside.

Our KRIS 6 newsroom received several calls on Monday, Oct. 14 about a pregnant dog left at a Southside home.

Neighbors claimed the family renting the home abandoned the dog before they moved to another property. They also claimed the property owner was aware the dog was being neglected. Some neighbors added to the claim, mentioning the property owner was also involved in the abandonment and neglect.

Animal Care Services picked up the dog that Monday morning. The dog just had her litter earlier and nine puppies survived, while one was found dead. Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott spoke with the property owner over the phone, who denied the allegations.

Animal Care Services sent this statement to our newsroom:

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any comments or interviews regarding the case."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.