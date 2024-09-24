Pollo Palenque coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Palenque Restaurant group is expanding in Corpus Christi.

The team is converting its Taco Palenque on the 5600 block of Saratoga to a Pollo Palenque, one of the brands within the Palenque group.

The Palenque group already owns the Taco Palenque off Staples and McArdle and the Palenque Grill at La Palmera on South Padre Island Drive.

The restaurant's General Manager Arli Araiza said no need to worry. Despite the changes, you will see the same staff and management, but now, they'll serve up grilled chicken.

"The pollos (Pollo Palenque restaurants) are heavily known in the Valley and we're coming to the Corpus Christi area," Araiza said.

Many of the side items will also remain the same.

KRIS 6 News

"If you're familiar with the Pollo Locos in Mexico, if you're familiar with that taste, expect the same quality and the same taste," Araiza said.

When asked when Pollo Palenque would open, Araiza said, "Soon."

There are five Pollo Palenque restaurants across South Texas, including two in McAllen, two in Lardeo, and one eatery in Brownsville.