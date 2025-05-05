Pete's Chicken-N-More reopens after 8-month closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pete's Chicken-N-More on the city's Southside is back in business after being forced to close its doors for 8 months.

The fast food restaurant on Yorktown was shut down last year because of a misunderstanding over the lease agreement.

That issue has been resolved, and Pete's has a new lease agreement. Customers can once again satisfy their craving for the restaurant's fried chicken.

KRIS 6 News

"We're excited and we'd like to invite everybody to come back out, visit us. Come by and have the same quality, great awesome food that we've always had," said Fernando Garza, general manager of Pete's Chicken-N-More.

Garza tells KRIS 6 that the menu has not changed, so all customer favorites are being served.

Pete's Chicken-N-More Southside location is on Yorktown near Cimarron.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.