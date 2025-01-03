PARENTS' NIGHTMARE: 4-year-old twin brothers leave apartment and end up at the pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A south side neighbor was at the right place at the right time when he found a set of 4-year old twins playing alone at the pool.

It happened Friday morning at the Manhattan Apartments on the 7000 block of Lipes Boulevard near Rodd Field Road.

Lt. A. Trevino said just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the four-year-old twins used a kitchen chair to unlock their apartment door. They made their way out and went to the pool. Police believe the twin brothers used the same chair to climb the pool gate, unlock the door, and get in.

Fortunately, a neighbor saw the children when one jumped into the pool, and he ran to their rescue.

At the same time, the twin's father was searching the complex and saw the neighbor pulling his son out of the pool.

Both boys were taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital as a precaution.

"They're both fine. Obviously, one of them never got into the pool. So, he's totally fine. The other one who got into the pool... He's being treated for minor hypothermia, but he's going to be fine," Lt. Trevino said.

Lt. Trevino says the parents were asleep and won't face any charges.

If you think this is strange, according to police, it's not. Trevino says these kinds of incidents happen very often.

"You'll be surprised if you have kids, how resourceful they are," Trevino added. He also recommended that parents install safety devices on their door knobs to make sure children can't open the door.