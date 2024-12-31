Over 1,600 power outages reported near Weber and Holly on the city's southside New Year's Eve morning

UPDATE:

Hundreds of power outages have been restored as of 10:05 a.m., according to the AEP Texas map.

ORIGINAL:

Several power outages across the south side of Corpus Christi have left about 1,626 customers without power near Weber Road and Holly Road.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. The estimated time for restoration is approximately 11:30 a.m., according to AEP Texas.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: