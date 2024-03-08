Off-duty officer-involved shooting following a pursuit on the city's southside is under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect on March 8, 2024, around 3:31 a.m. in a south-side neighborhood.

The incident started when an off-duty Corpus Christi Police Department officer was awakened by his Ring camera. He saw a suspect vehicle that had just burglarized his personal vehicle parked in front of his residence behind the Crunch Fitness Gym on South Staples Street.

The off-duty officer then called dispatch and alerted officials that he was following the suspect's vehicle.

"A suspect in the vehicle fired several shots at the off-duty officer. The suspect vehicle was followed to the dead end of S. Oso Parkway when it turned around. The off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect vehicle," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

According to investigators, the suspect then fled the area in his vehicle. CCPD officers located the suspect in his vehicle on Staples St. but lost him around Staples and Everhart Rd.

"The suspect vehicle was described as a black Jeep SUV with a possible out-of-state license plate. It is unknown currently if the suspected vehicle is stolen. There were no injuries sustained by the off-duty officer. It is unknown if anyone in the suspected vehicle was injured," added Officer Antonio Contreras.

CCPD says they have been checking local hospitals for any recent walk-in shooting victim(s).

