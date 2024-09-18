Nueces County Sheriff's Department shuts down Southside game room

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department conducted a raid and shutdown of a game room based on the Southside of Corpus Christi.

Lucky Corner Game Room, located on the 5900 block of South Staples Street, violated Nueces County's game room ordinance by operating without a permit. According to Chief David Cook, this is a class A misdemeanor.

The search warrant for the raid was signed on Monday, Sept. 16, with the raid following on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 6:20 p.m. Officers with Nueces County Sheriff's Department are currently working to clear the building of any electronics and the motherboard to be logged as evidence of the crime.

50 patrons were discovered inside at the time of the raid and five employees, including the suspected owner, were arrested. They will be transported to Nueces County Jail.

