New stop signs coming to London area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three intersections in the London area will soon become all-way stops as Nueces County officials respond to safety concerns from growing traffic in the rapidly developing neighborhood.

Nueces County Commissioners approved new stop signs for three intersections along County Road 22 (London Family Road at CR49) at Roads 49, 51, and 53. The cost will come from the county's road and bridge fund.

"Since all the developments in the houses are growing, it's gotten a lot more traffic. And just this year alone, we've had a lot of near misses and a couple of accidents that have been reported," said Tony Saenz, a London resident.

Saenz has lived on County Road 51 for six years and has witnessed the area's rapid growth, which he says presents several safety concerns.

"So I think it's a good thing. It's needed, especially with a lot of our neighbors driving through golf carts, ATVs. My son as well drives his golf cart," Saenz said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney says the county is trying to prevent accidents before they happen.

"The traffic is increasing, things are going on out there, there's a lot of growth. So it's really a safety issue," Chesney said.

"It's just a lot of people that are, you know, driving fast on county roads that don't have stop signs, they don't have a reason to stop, and so we're just trying to anticipate a little bit," Chesney said.

Saenz believes more traffic control measures may be needed as development continues in the area.

"I think anything that's crossing 22 does need it. Those houses are growing. There's going to be several phases that are going to increase the amount of people living in that area. I think it's needed. I think pretty soon after that, it'll probably need some stoplights as well," Saenz said.

Comissioner Chesney says he'll push for the same change for County Road 22 and County Road 47 in the near future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!