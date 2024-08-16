New FDA-approved spinal cord simulator available at Southside clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new device was FDA-approved in April 2024. It's called "Inceptiv" by Medtronic and it can treat things like diabetic pain and lower back pain. The Advanced Pain Specialistsoffice on the Southside is the only place in South Texas that you can get it.

Cyndi Galvan-Yanez has a history of chronic pain.

"I partially tore two ligaments and completely tore a tendon 2 years ago and I had surgery. And I did it again the following year so I had to have surgery a second time," she said.

She said the years of chronic pain led her down a dark path of hopelessness and despair until she was referred to Dr. Wilson Velazquez on the Southside.

"Being that he he’s here and he can do this for me and anybody else, it’s a blessing it is," Galvan-Yanez said.

Dr. Velazquez who’s office has access to a new FDA-approved device called “Inceptiv” explained how it works.

"This device when properly implanted, can control the pain of the patient. Instead of feeling the same, chronic bad sensation, it’s changed to a pleasant sensation," Dr. Velazquez said.

The implanted device essentially listens to the body 50 times per second, adjusting stimulation based on individual needs. Dr. Velazquez listed the type of pain this can help.

"Medical conditions, like person that has back surgery, nerve pain. Now it’s indicated for patients that have diabetic neuropathy. That’s a big problem here in South Texas. We have a high instance of diabetes patients," Dr. Velazquez said.

He said the new technology is much more comfortable than what was previously available.

"And now with the new technology, it’s more beneficial for the patient. Because on a daily basis, it’s giving comfort," Dr. Velazquez said.

The clinic begins with a 5-day trial, after that if the patient likes it, they move forward with surgery for the permanent device.

"Out of 10 patients that we try, 6 to 7, 70% say, 'Dr. I like it,'" Dr. Velazquez said.

Dr. Velazquez said that the procedure can cost between $18,000 and $20,000, but there are a lot of different variables that factor into pricing.

"First of all we go through the billing system, and the majority of insurances including Medicare are covered. They just need to meet certain criteria like that the patient already went through certain treatment like conservative treatment," Dr. Velazquez said.

