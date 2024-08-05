New Bill Witt Aquatic Center pool may have to be seasonal due to 2025 proposed budget cuts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parks and recreation director Robert Dodd, described some of the features of the new 10 million dollar aquatic center coming to the Southside off of Yorktown Boulevard.

"It'll have a ten-lane lap pool, it'll have some play units and different amenities there," Dodd said.

Something Dodd said is long overdue on the Southside.

"We haven't built a new pool in the city in about 50 years. So I think it is something new and exciting for our people that live out on the Southside," Dodd said.

The Bill Witt Aquatic Center pool was slated to be open year-round, but because of proposed budgetcuts, the pool may only be operating seasonally.

"This is on our proposed budget cut. It would have reduced operating hours in alignment with our seasonal schedule which is the summer months. Again, the is all proposed right now," Dodd said.

If the pool has to shut down for part of the year, there is a plan to keep the pool from being moth-balled in the off-season.

"If it does go seasonal, that it doesn't just sit year-round. [There will] be time for people to rent that out for club swimming and maybe some schools," Dodd said.

The Parks and Rec Director also mentioned that Tropical Storm Alberto and other weather factors have pushed the opening date from late summer to late September.

Dodd said any concerned neighbors with comments or questions are invited to attend any of the community input sessions.

