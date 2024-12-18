Nate's Next Kid Up and friends make a special delivery to the students at Schanen Estates Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Icerays and some other VIPs made a special Christmas delivery to the children at Schanen Estates Elementary on Wednesday morning.

The non-profit Nate's Next Kid Up chose Schanen Estates as their holiday giveaway recipient. Nate details what led him to start making a difference in his community at such a young age.

"So I noticed that a lot of kids were in the hospital and also a lot of kids didn't really spend time with their families, so I just wanted to show someone has got their back and also that I'm there for them," said Nate Gonzalez, Nate's Next Kid Up.

Nate gave out toys to all the students and plans to make more deliveries this week to other establishments.

