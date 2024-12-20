Motorcyclist killed in Saratoga crash, CCPD arrests driver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major traffic crash on the city's Southside has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, officers were sent out to a crash on the 3800 block of Saratoga Boulevard involving a motorcyclist at around 9:25 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a two-vehicle crash, a black passenger car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

CCPD stated that 23-year-old Kaitlyn Yeager, the driver of the black passenger car, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Yeager resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing the charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer to be added.

CCPD determined the accident happened when Yeager, who was traveling eastbound on Saratoga, made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound. This caused him to strike the car and eject him from the motorcycle.

Yeager was transported to the City Detention Center for booking after she was medically cleared from the accident.

KRIS 6 News has contacted the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office for the identification of the motorcyclist but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

