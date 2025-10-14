Megal Drive Construction Project expected to last 2 weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work crews began construction on Megal Drive on Monday, October 14, creating temporary traffic adjustments that will remain in place for approximately two weeks.

The work zone spans the 4700 block of Megal Drive near Everhart Road, with a small section of Megal Drive near Thundersee Drive scheduled for closure during the construction period.

The construction project focuses on upgrading wastewater lines throughout the area. Despite the road closure, city officials say that residents will maintain full access to their driveways and all neighborhood entrances will remain open during construction.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays and plan alternate routes. The City of Corpus Christi will install clearly marked detour signs throughout the construction zone to guide drivers safely around the work area while maintaining traffic flow.

Myra Sanchez/ KRIS 6 News

