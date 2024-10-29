Man suffers second-degree burns following fire at a townhome near Airline Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man was sent to the hospital with severe burns after a townhome fire Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire at a townhome in the 6100 block of Hidden Cove. Assistant Chief Bill Belyeu confirms a man in his 30s or 40s suffered second-degree burns.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News Neighbors stand outside the 6100 block of Hidden Cove as firefighters work to extinguish a Tuesday afternoon fire at a townhome on the city's south side.

The person who was burned was able to get out of the townhome safely; however, it is unclear if the family cat was rescued from the fire.

Chief Bilyeu said the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second floor.

No other injuries were reported in Tuesday's blaze.

