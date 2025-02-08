Man in custody, another man sent to hospital following shooting in parking lot of Southside nightclub

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man has been arrested after a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday at the Gemini Nightclub on South Staples Street near Williams Drive.

Corpus Christi Police say 22-year-old Aaron Armendarez, who was armed, attempted a robbery in the parking lot at about 2:39 a.m.

Armendarez shot the victim; however, the victim did manage to disarm Armendarez during the altercation.

When police arrived, they found the gunshot victim and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police were able to identify and track down Armendarez, who had already fled from the scene.

Armendarez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

