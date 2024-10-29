Man accidentally shot himself in foot, Corpus Christi police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the foot Tuesday morning around 11:25 a.m.

Emergency medical officials and police said they responded to the scene at the 2000 block of S. Padre Island Drive about a shooting with injuries.

"Officers arrived and located a 19-year-old Hispanic male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot. Officers determined that the male was mishandling his handgun inside of a vehicle in the parking lot, and the gun discharged, striking the male," stated Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Medics took the male to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have generated a report for unlawful carrying of a weapon due to the age of the male, police say.

