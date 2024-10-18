Maintenance work to begin on Airline Rd from McArdle Rd to Ocean Dr until late November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Remember when your Mom or Dad would say, this will hurt a bit, but it's for your own good? Well, keep that in mind if Airline Road is part of your daily commute.

Repaving work will begin Monday on the Airline Road from McArdle Road to Ocean Drive as part of the Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP).

The city says to expect delays, so you might want to consider alternate routes. On the plus side, traffic lanes will remain open throughout construction.

All of the work should be finished by late November.

"Safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," said city officials.

Motorists should be aware of the following work along Airline Road: