CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dino Scanio, a local orthotist is making a global impact by helping children in need of prosthetics in Guatemala.

Scanio, founder of the The Foot Foundation, has spent the last 18 years dedicating his time and skills to improving lives.

Local orthotist refurbishes prosthetics to help underserved children in Guatemala

"What would you do if you didn’t have an arm to brush your own teeth and do daily hygiene?" Scanio asked.

Scanio works out of his garage, spending 10 to 20 hours a month refurbishing prosthetics that have been outgrown here in the United States. His efforts are focused on children in Guatemala, where many factors, including environmental problems, can cause some of these health issues.

“The inability or lack of appropriate healthcare, particularly in outer regions of Guatemala, is a major issue,” Scanio said.

The Foot Foundation has served over 1,500 children free of charge, thanks to Scanio and his team, who travel to his two clinics in Guatemala twice a year.

“The lines of patients and families are around the building waiting for me. We’re giving kids the opportunity to defy the odds," Scanio said.

In addition to fitting prosthetics, Scanio ensures the children and their families know how to care for the devices.

“My goal is to make sure when I leave, I am leaving them a device that is usable, repeatable to make, and fixable,” Scanio said.

Scanio’s work has also inspired others to help.

“Probably once or twice a year, I will get companies that donate brand-new components like high-end titanium and running carbon feet,” Scanio said.

Scanio noted he and the volunteers are all unpaid, and the smiles on the children’s faces are the real compensation.

“There’s no greater reward than to see the smile on these children’s faces, and their parents’ appreciation is just one of the most humbling things,” he said.

Through his dedication, Scanio continues bringing hope and mobility to needy children. To find out how you can help, click here.

