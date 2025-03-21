CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new bike lane on Lipes Boulevard is making cycling and scooter riding safer—and it's the first of its kind in Corpus Christi. The diagonal strips resemble rumble strips on a road, warning drivers if they get too close to those using the path.

Lipes Boulevard bike lane offers first-of-its-kind protection in Corpus Christi

The protected lane stretches half a mile between Sunwood Dr. and South Staples St. on Lipes Blvd.

“You see these diagonal lines? They look like paint. But what it actually is, is kind of like little speed bumps that separate cyclists and scooter riders from cars,” said Shirin Delsooz an advocate with iBikeCC.

And the path isn’t just for those on bikes.

“To actually have a slice of the lane to be considered safe while also obeying the city ordinance—no note and nothing with tires on the sidewalks to keep pedestrians safe. This also keeps us safe,” said Tristen Robledo, who rides an electric scooter.

Delsooz, who runs iBikeCC, says this project is just the beginning of making the city more bike-friendly.

“I just love it,” she said.

While the current lane only covers a short stretch, Delsooz is excited for what’s ahead.

“If that's connected to here, that would be so amazing. It would be really great for kids going to school, families who want to be active, seniors,” she said.

District 5 Councilmember Gil Hernandez, who represents the area, reminded that a $1.5 million plan from the 2024 bond is in place to connect several bike paths across the Southside.

Shirin Delsooz said safer bike routes could make a big difference for those who rely on biking as their primary form of transportation.

“If you go to the schools here, the bike racks are full. So it's safer for kids to get to school. Not everyone has a driver’s license—medical problems, legal problems, and so on,” she said.

iBikeCC will celebrate the opening of the bike lane on Sunday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

