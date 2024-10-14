Lane closures on SPID between Weber and Everhart set for Oct. 14 -18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — South Padre Island Drive (SPID) is about to have some lane and exit ramp closures.

Beginning Monday, October 14, SPID will close lanes and exit ramps between Weber Road and Everhart Road. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will remain in effect until Friday, October 18.

From October 14 through October 18, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

The westbound Everhart Road exit will be closed.

The righthand, westbound lane of SPID will be closed on either side of the Everhart Road exit.

The righthand, westbound lane of the SPID access road will be closed on either side of Jean Street.

The righthand, eastbound lane of the SPID access road will be closed on either side of Jean Street.

"Residents and motorists traveling through this area must follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow," said city officials.

A detailed map is attached to visually show the planned road work and traffic flow adjustments: