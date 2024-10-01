Lack of sidewalks, crosswalks along Yorktown Boulevard are a concern for CCISD parent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Imagine trying to cross Yorktown Boulevard through heavy traffic, with no sidewalks or lights. That's what one CCISD student faces after she gets off the school bus on her way home. The student’s mom, Jessica Larrabee, reached out to CCISD and they told her, that dropping her daughter off closer to her child’s home wasn’t possible.

"There's no sidewalks. There are drainage ditches on each side. They don't mow," Jessica Larrabee said.

Larrabee and her daughter live at the Airline Estate Subdivision on Yorktown Blvd. Her child goes to Veterans Memorial High School and gets dropped off by one of CCISD"s buses on the other side of Yorktown.

"My daughter gets dropped off and picked up in Rancho Vista main drive where Rancho Vista meets Stampede," Larrabee said.

The problem? Larrabee said this is incredibly dangerous.

"It is just not working. There's no crosswalks, no stoplights, no nothing anywhere," Larrabee said.

She said drivers are not following the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit in the area.

"They're still going 40,45," Larrabee said.

The constant traffic russ is adding to the concern.

"So she has to cross this road, somehow cross this road in the morning when CCAD is going to work, leaving work, and then in the afternoon same thing horrible traffic," Larrabee said.

Neighbor reporter, Tony Jaramillo, asked Larabee if she reached out to the district.

You reached out to CCISD, what did they tell you?

[That] there's only one there's only one student that lives in this particular neighborhood so they don't have the time for the bus to stop right here and pick her up even though it would take a minute," Larrabee said.

But Larrabee was not satisfied with that response and even provided a photo of another CCISD bus stopping for a different school stop at her subdivision.

"I don't know what school it is, but there's a bus that stops here so there's no reason her Veterans bus can't stop here," Larrabee said.

In a statement, CCISD says, "The aforementioned bus stop at Rancho Vista Blvd. and Stampede St. is for the eligible students that live in the Rancho Vista subdivision. There are bus stops at Yorktown Blvd. And Pari Dr. & Yorktown Blvd. and Azali Dr. for eligible students that live on the opposite side of Yorktown."

Larrabee said that still doesn't solve the issue of her child having to walk over half of a mile through a ditch with no sidewalks.

