Kaffie MS student hit by a car while waiting for bus in Southside neighborhood

A Kaffie Middle School student was hit by a car while waiting for the bus in a Southside neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at about 8:19 a.m., Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Bison Dr. and Guinevere St.

According to CCPD, when officers arrived, they found a young girl who had been hit by a car. Officers later found out that the girl had been sitting in a private driveway, waiting for the bus. When the homeowner came home, they didn't see the girl and pulled into the driveway, accidentally hitting her.

The young girl got a couple of scrapes from the incident and was taken to a local hospital.

No citations were given, CCPD stated.

Kaffie Middle School also released a statement of the incident and said that:

We are grateful to the first responders who arrived swiftly and rendered aid. The student was taken to the hospital, and the accident is under investigation by local law enforcement.





